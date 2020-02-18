75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies work to determine identity of deceased male found in St. Helena Parish

Tuesday, February 18 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office say an unidentified body was discovered on Sunday morning.  

Deputies were dispatched to Leonard Chapel Road where they found a deceased black male lying on the side of the road. 

A cause of death has yet to be determined and officials say they're working to identify the individual.

Anyone with information relative to the case can reach the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 222-4413.  

