Deputies seize more than 3,000 fentanyl pills after months-long investigation into huge drug operation

BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized thousands of lethal fentanyl pills and and made multiple arrests after a months-long probe into drug activities that involved multiple agencies.

The East Baton Rogue Sheriff's Office said the Thursday that the bust centered around suspected dealer Bernard Kinchen. Deputies got a warrant for Kinchen after conducting multiple undercover purchases of pressed fentanyl.

EBRSO, along with Ascension deputies, raided multiple properties Thursday and found Kinchen outside his apartment. He reportedly tried to flee, but was soon caught, with deputies finding 400 fentanyl pills in his pockets.

A second suspect, Caylen Billingsley, was also taken into custody on multiple drug and weapons charges.

See more details from the sheriff's office below.

Narcotics and currency (approx. amounts)

· 3000 Pressed Fentanyl Pills (3000 lethal doses)

*****These pressed fentanyl pills were made to be visually identical to prescription oxycodone pills*****

· 1 ounce of cocaine

· Over 20 pounds of Marijuana

· Over $80,000



Firearms

· Glock handgun (.40)

· CZ Scorpion (9mm)

· Brothers Arms AR style pistol (.223)

· 3 AK-47 style rifles (APSO Location)

· 2 handguns (APSO Location)



Bernard KINCHEN (dob 11-24-93)

· Distribution of Sch. II (Pressed Fentanyl Pills/7 counts)

· PWITD Sch. II (Pressed Fentanyl Pills)

· Poss. of Marijuana

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia



Caylen Billingsley (dob 10-4-96)

· PWITD Sch. II (Pressed Fentanyl Pills)

· PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

· Poss. of a Firearm with CDS (3 counts)

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia



Assisting Divisions

· EBRSO SCAT

· EBRSO K9 (Patrol and Interdiction)

· DEA Task Force

Central PD

· APSO Narcotics

· HSI Air Support



Locations:

· 4949 Stumberg Ln. Apt. 124

· 11070 Mead Rd. apt. 2109

· 15959 Tiger Bend Rd. apt. 72

· 8506 Leake Ave. apt. C

· 14723 Stonewood Dr. (APSO)