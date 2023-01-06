59°
Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
Gatewood is 5'5" and 240 pounds. He has black hair and a mostly-gray beard.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call EBRSO at (225) 339-5000.
