Deputies searching for man who stole detergent, frozen food from Amite Dollar General

AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect who stole from an Amite Dollar General in April.

Deputies said on April 23, a man entered the Dollar General store on Highway 16 around 5:30 p.m. and reportedly stole numerous frozen food items and laundry detergent.

Security footage shows a man pushing a shopping cart toward the back of the store before leaving through a receiving door. He then appears to walk back through the store before placing two bottles of laundry detergent on the counter and then exits the front door.

Footage shows the man getting into an older model silver sedan and driving around to the back of the store where he loads the merchandise into the vehicle and leaves, deputies said.

Deputies ask anyone with information regarding the theft contact Detective Earl McFarland at 985-902-2043.