Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for man who stole detergent, frozen food from Amite Dollar General
AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect who stole from an Amite Dollar General in April.
Deputies said on April 23, a man entered the Dollar General store on Highway 16 around 5:30 p.m. and reportedly stole numerous frozen food items and laundry detergent.
Security footage shows a man pushing a shopping cart toward the back of the store before leaving through a receiving door. He then appears to walk back through the store before placing two bottles of laundry detergent on the counter and then exits the front door.
Footage shows the man getting into an older model silver sedan and driving around to the back of the store where he loads the merchandise into the vehicle and leaves, deputies said.
Trending News
Deputies ask anyone with information regarding the theft contact Detective Earl McFarland at 985-902-2043.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana asks Supreme Court to enter map fight
-
Former LSU basketball player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis sentenced to 40 months...
-
Baker Police searching for man accused of theft from Valeros gas station
-
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries makes nine DWI arrests over two days...
-
BRFD: Sumrall Drive fire that damaged two houses deemed arson
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series