Deputies searching for man who attempted to rob Boat City USA in Hammond

HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a man suspect of burglarizing a Hammond boat dealership.

A man reportedly entered Boat City USA on West Club Deluxe Road right off I-12 and attempted to steal an ATV early March 24. He was seen on multiple security cameras making his way around the property.

Although the man did not successfully steal anything, the case is being worked by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as a burglary, which, according to state law, is "the unauthorized entering of any dwelling, vehicle, watercraft, or other structure...with the intent to commit a felony or any theft therein."

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man. Anyone with information is advised to call 985-902-2045 or the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.