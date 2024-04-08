76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for man who attempted to rob Boat City USA in Hammond

2 hours 54 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2024 Apr 8, 2024 April 08, 2024 10:10 AM April 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a man suspect of burglarizing a Hammond boat dealership.

A man reportedly entered Boat City USA on West Club Deluxe Road right off I-12 and attempted to steal an ATV early March 24. He was seen on multiple security cameras making his way around the property.

Although the man did not successfully steal anything, the case is being worked by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as a burglary, which, according to state law, is "the unauthorized entering of any dwelling, vehicle, watercraft, or other structure...with the intent to commit a felony or any theft therein."

Trending News

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man. Anyone with information is advised to call 985-902-2045 or the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days