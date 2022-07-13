Deputies make arrest in year-long double homicide investigation

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested after an investigation revealed he had killed two people, including a 14-year-old girl, as well as shooting at three others.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported in a press release sent out Wednesday that Devonte Leblanc, 21, was arrested for a double homicide that happened in March of 2021.

Deputies responded to the scene to find Ejon Dabney, 21, and a 14-year-old girl dead in a car that had been struck by multiple gunshots. There were also three other passengers in the vehicle. It is unclear if they were hurt, but they survived.

The sheriff's office found Leblanc as a possible suspect and arrested him on July 7. Leblanc is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, and the illegal use of weapons.

The sheriff's office reported further arrests may be pending.