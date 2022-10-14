68°
Deputies looking for missing St. Helena man after finding his abandoned vehicle
ST. HELENA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing Loranger man after they found his vehicle abandoned in another town.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Carlos Leroy Stephens' vehicle, a yellow 2003 Chevrolet Tracker, was found abandoned on LA 449 in Pine Grove on Thursday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos Stephens is urged to contact St. Helena deputies at (225) 222-4413.
