Deputies link stolen vehicles to body found outside burning building

AMITE - Deputies are searching for a pair of vehicles linked to killing of a man whose body was found outside a burning building in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Tangipahoa Sheriffs Office said James Muse, 24, was found dead on Richardson Road as authorities responded to the fire at the unoccupied building. Investigators determine that Muse died from injuries unrelated to the fire.

Detectives identified two vehicles that had been reported stolen days earlier and are likely tied to the homicide. The vehicles are a 2010 GMC Acadia and a 2018 Dodge Ram. The GMC was found, but the Dodge is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 1-800-554-5245.