92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating couple killed in Maringouin

1 hour 23 minutes ago Tuesday, May 17 2022 May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 4:08 PM May 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MARINGOUIN - Deputies are investigating a couple killed Tuesday afternoon. 

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the bodies were found along Wheelock Lane. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days