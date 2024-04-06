Deputies investigating 3-year-old drowning death on False River

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Deputies are investigating after a three-year-old girl drowned in False River on Thursday.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the girl was found in the water near a pier on False River around dusk on Thursday evening. She was taken by AirMed to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Thibodeaux said the investigation is ongoing.