Deputies investigating 3-year-old drowning death on False River
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Deputies are investigating after a three-year-old girl drowned in False River on Thursday.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the girl was found in the water near a pier on False River around dusk on Thursday evening. She was taken by AirMed to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where she was pronounced dead.
Sheriff Thibodeaux said the investigation is ongoing.
