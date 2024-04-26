84°
Deputies identify pair wanted for multiple thefts in Livingston area
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two people suspected of shoplifting over $4,000 worth of merchandise from local stores.
According to the LPSO, the two suspects targeted businesses operating within Livingston Parish this month. Deputies later identified the two as Lori Pinkney and Larrion Wagner of the Baton Rouge area.
Both Pinkney and Wagner are wanted for two counts each of felony theft.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.
