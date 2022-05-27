Sheriff's office avoids explaining fumbled sex crime case involving Tiki Tubing owner

Patricia and John Fore

LIVINGSTON - After the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office spent the past week stonewalling requests from the WBRZ Investigative Unit asking for updates in a juvenile sex crimes case involving prominent local business owners, the department now says it's wrapped its investigation into one of those suspects.

John Fore—who co-owns Tiki Tubing with his wife Patricia—was arrested first on May 16, accused of molesting a young boy. Days later, Patricia Fore was booked on similar charges stemming from a separate case involving allegations first made in 2019.

The sheriff's office said it is done looking into Patricia's case, which involved a teenage girl, and handed it over to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. But the department did little to explain why it took roughly three years for an arrest to be made.

"Following John Fore’s arrest, the 2019 case was brought to my attention," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement last week addressing criticisms over Patricia Fore's case. "On review of that case, I realized that the case had not been pursued as diligently as it should have been. The family of the victim has been made aware of this action."

WBRZ spoke to the victim's family, still furious over the botched 2019 investigation.

"We felt powerless. We wanted something to be done, and nothing was being done. Who knows how many other victims there were between then and now?" the victim's mother said.

The girl's mother said Thursday that she too has been ignored by the sheriff's office since last week.

"The last time I talked to them they had nothing to say to me. That was the response every time I called for at least a year," she added.

The sheriff's office said Friday that it has 13 deputies working sex crimes cases. WBRZ asked whether any of the deputies who first worked that mishandled case are still with the sheriff's office. A department spokesperson said they could not answer that question, and Sheriff Jason Ard has denied requests for an interview all week.

When asked again Friday, the sheriff's office refused to elaborate on if there was an internal investigation - or any discipline - for deputies involved with not "diligently" investigating the 2019 abuse case.

"The totality of the circumstances involving this investigation from 2019 to today, have been reviewed thoroughly and addressed internally by me," the sheriff said in a statement Friday.

The sheriff said he plans to release no more information about the investigation in order to "maintain the integrity of this case."

The status of the investigation into John Fore remains unclear.