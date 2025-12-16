Deputies: Baton Rouge man hits 2 vehicles with woman's car, then threatens to run her over

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man allegedly threatened to run a woman over after getting into two hit-and-run wrecks in her car while he was supposed to have been picking her up from work, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Arrest documents say Allen Walters, 42, was supposed to use a woman's car to pick her up from work on Monday night. He never picked her up, and is accused of hitting two cars within an hour of each other and driving away.

The woman got a ride home from a coworker and demanded that Walters bring her car back, documents say. When he arrived at her home in the car, she opened the door and asked why the car was damaged. Walters allegedly pushed her to the ground and threatened to run her over before leaving the house.

Just after midnight Tuesday, Walters, still in the woman's car, followed a man and tried to run him off the road several times on Burbank Drive, deputies said. The man pulled into the Walmart parking lot on Burbank Drive and called 911.

A deputy later found Walters driving around the man's neighborhood and arrested him. Walters allegedly repeatedly banged his head on the glass between the front and back seats of the cop car, forcing the deputy to pepper-spray him to get him to stop and allow EMS to check him out.

Walters was medically cleared, according to an affidavit, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for domestic abuse, hit and run, unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license, failure to register a vehicle, driving without insurance and self-mutilation by a prisoner.