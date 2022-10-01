Deputies asking for public's help to identify driver, truck that struck St. Tammany patrol unit

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to identify the driver and pickup truck that crashed into a patrol unit on I-59 Wednesday night.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when deputies were assisting State Police at a deadly crash on I-59 North.

Deputies said a dark-colored Nissan Frontier, believed to be between a 2005 and 2018 year model, sideswiped a fully-marked sheriff's office patrol unit and fled the scene.

Several photos were taken as the truck sped off, but the license plate number wasn't captured, according to the sheriff's office.

The truck reportedly has damage on the front passenger side from the crash. The driver had an ice chest in the bed of the truck, and there were decals in the bottom left and right corners of the back window.

The sheriff's office described the driver as a white male with a beard and glasses who appeared to be in his 20s.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 276-1310 or (985) 898-2338.