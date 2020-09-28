Deputies: 4 teens arrested in 49 vehicle burglaries; authorities search for fifth suspect

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Burglary and Robbery Division Detectives arrested four teenagers involved in burglarizing and damaging 49 vehicles and are searching for the fifth suspect.

Dozens of vehicles were burglarized throughout September at the following apartment complexes is East Baton Rouge:

- Tapestry at Long Farm Apartments

- Bristol Place Apartments

- Siegen Village Apartments

- Coursey Place Apartments

- Perkins Rowe Apartments

- The Addison Apartments

- The High Grove Apartments

Detectives were able to identify the suspects from surveillance video and evidence on the scene.

Shaun Hayes, 19, was taken into custody on Sept. 22 and charged with 49 counts of burglary, 44 counts criminal damage to property, three counts of theft of a firearm, and one count of theft.

Three juvenile suspects were taken into custody on Sept. 23 and booked into Juvenile Detention on the same charges.

Detectives are still searching for the pictured suspect, 22-year-old Reginald Whitfield, relative to the same charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call EBRSO at 389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.