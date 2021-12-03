68°
Deadly shooting reported on Spanish Town Road

Friday, December 03 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly shot to death in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The shooting was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Spanish Town Road near N 18th Street. Sources told WBRZ that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. 

