Deadly shooting reported on Spanish Town Road
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly shot to death in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.
The shooting was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Spanish Town Road near N 18th Street. Sources told WBRZ that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
