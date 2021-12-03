75°
Deadly shooting on I-10 stemmed from confrontation in another parish, Ascension deputies say

Thursday, December 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was found dead inside a truck that was riddled with bullet holes on I-10 late Thursday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was found around 11:30 p.m. in the middle of I-10 West near Prairievilleblocking all three laneswith the driver unconscious and a man dead in the passenger seat.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting stemmed from a "situation" in a neighboring parish and spilled over into Ascension. The department has not identified either victim but said the driver and passenger are from Baton Rouge and Zachary, respectively. 

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The sheriff's office said it is withholding both men's identities pending the investigation.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed near Hwy 73 until about 4 a.m. Friday.

