Day after contentious news conference, councilman leads protest demanding Zachary principal's removal

ZACHARY - A city councilman heated over the handling of a case involving a teacher and her illegal relationship with a 15-year-old student held a protest outside the school Tuesday.

Councilman Lael Montgomery appeared with a microphone and a small crowd of supporters across the street from Northwestern Middle School Tuesday afternoon. Montgomery has been demanding the termination of principal Debby Brian in the wake of teacher Ellarea Silva's arrest.

Silva allegedly spent months having secret sexual meet-ups with the teenage student last summer.

Montgomery called out police and school officials on social media in the weeks between Silva's being placed on leave and her arrest. The councilman specifically took shots at the departments social media page, which often uses tongue-in-cheek hashtags to describe criminals, and the lack of information released about the case prior to the arrest last week.

Police Chief David McDavid and Mayor David Amrhein held a joint press conference with Zachary school officials Monday to discuss the case and spent the bulk of the time defending the investigation.

"At no time did the victim's mother or father complain to us about anything that we were doing wrong," Police Chief David McDavid said.

At the end of the conference, Montgomery began airing his grievances again as officials cleared the room. Chief McDavid refused to engage the councilman publicly and retorted they should the discussion in private.