Dangerous driving likely led to fiery, late-night crash on Florida Boulevard; driver reportedly tried to run away

BATON ROUGE - Witnesses say a person was taken into custody after they tried to run away from the scene of a fiery wreck late Sunday night.

The crash was reported around midnight at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. At least one witness reported that one or more drivers were driving recklessly just moments before the crash.

Video taken by a WBRZ viewer showed the aftermath of the wreck, including police placing someone in handcuffs.

Sources said only minor injuries were reported.

WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information on the crash and whether anyone is facing criminal charges.