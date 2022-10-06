86°
Damaged fire hydrant floods street off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A street connecting Highland Road and I-10 was shut down late Wednesday morning after a car struck a fire hydrant and flooded the roadway.
The crash happened on Louise Street, just off Highland Road sometime before 10 a.m., and workers were still trying to make repairs as of around noon.
It's unclear when the street might reopen.
