Customers flock to ALDI now open in Central

CENTRAL - Listen up shoppers: there's a new grocery store opening today in Central. The first-ever ALDI in the Greater Baton Rouge area has opened its doors.

The chain is popping up all over the country now with more than 1,000 stores, and they boast of having the lowest prices.

When it comes to shopping, saving money is at the top of our minds. ALDI already had a line waiting outside the store in Central. Customers were stocking up on produce, meats, canned foods, and any deal they could find to save a quick buck.

"Everything we do here is to stretch our grocery shoppers, dollar further," said the regional vice president of ALDI, Heather Moore. "There are some things that make us unique. We're a smaller footprint, we're going to get you in and out quickly. We carry about 16,050 items but they are in the most common size and the quality is fantastic. You have to use a quarter to get a cart, you get the quarter back, it's like renting it. You bring your own bags but all of those things are very purposeful."

In America, ALDI originally started in Iowa and has been opening stores across the country, eventually making its way to the South. Inside this ALDI store, they've curated it with some Southern flair.

"When we entered the market, we were very mindful of what customers in Louisiana want," Moore said. "We've got crawfish seasoning, we've got crawfish, we have produce that speaks to the kind of cooking, like creole cooking that we do here, that's amazing. We wanted to make sure that as your go-to grocery store, we were able to fulfill their needs. You're going to see lots of those local options here at the ALDI store."

They also offer grocery delivery and curbside pick-up.

ALDI plans to open two more stores in Baton Rouge, one on O'Neal Lane and another on Siegen, that should open later this year.