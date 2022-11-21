38°
Cuban-born Baton Rouge resident wins first Latin Grammy at 95
BATON ROUGE - At 95 years old, Cuban-born musician Angela Alvarez won her first Latin Grammy for best new artist.
Alvarez put out her debut self-titled album in 2021 that accompanied a feature-length documentary produced by her grandson Carlos Alvarez.
Angela Alvarez grew up in Cuba and escaped to the United States in the mid-1960s, years after sending her four children to America following Cuba's revolution in 1962. Alvarez settled in Baton Rouge where she still lives.
