Crews respond to house fire in Brusly
BRUSLY - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brusly Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 1 o'clock near the intersection of East Main Street and South Kirkland Drive. Neighbors tell WBRZ the residents were able to escape the home without serious injuries.
Crews in WBR working a fire on East Main Street. Appears to happen at the home, not the grocery store. Neighbor says everyone got out safely pic.twitter.com/rMFPIALn7B— Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) May 3, 2018
The fire has since been brought under control.
