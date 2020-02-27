49°
Crawfish Tracker: Stalling prices to kick off Lent

Thursday, February 27 2020
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - It seems we've hit a wall in the crawfish market this week, with little to no movement as far as prices go in the capital area.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, boiled crawfish prices are still stuck around $5 a pound on average in the Baton Rouge area. Live crawfish prices also appear to be stuck in place, costing around $3.50 per pound.

A similar situation unfolded around this same time last year, but prices are overall looking a little better than they did in 2019 thus far. You can still get a pound of crawfish from some of the well-known local seafood spots for as low as $4 boiled or $3 live.

You can check out the full results from the crawfish index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

