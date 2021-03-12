Crawfish Tracker: Prices trending down, still more expensive than last year

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices were down again in the capital area this week, but not as low most people would like.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish at go-to places in the area fell to $5.31 per pound. The average for live dropped to $4.19.

The lowest price for boiled crawdads recorded at polled restaurants this week was $4.49 per pound. Live mudbugs were going for as low as $3.50 by the pound.

While it's cheaper compared to last week, prices are still well above where they were this same time last year, when the average was well below $5 per pound. Though, if history is anything to go by, we should see a more significant drop over the next few weeks.

You can check out the full price index by clicking here.