Crawfish Tracker: Prices staying low for Easter weekend

2 hours 12 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Well, it's shaping up to be an unusual holiday weekend, but it should still be easy - and relatively cheap - to enjoy boiled crawfish from the comfort of your own home.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the price of boiled crawfish in the capital area tumbled once again this week to an average of $3.64. The average price for live crawdads is around $2.50. 

If you're trying to find them as cheap as possible, the current low for boiled at polled restaurants is $2.49 per pound. The cheapest price for live is about $1.99 per pound.

You can check out the full results from the Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Stay inside, and stay safe y'all!

