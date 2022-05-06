86°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices holding steady for Mother's Day

2 hours 29 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, May 06 2022 May 6, 2022 May 06, 2022 3:11 PM May 06, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The capital area crawfish market held steady Friday heading into Mother's Day weekend.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish went unchanged over the past week at $4.48 per pound. The cost of live crawdads went up slightly, now at $3.11 on average.

Friday marks the end of a weeks-long stretch of declining prices across the area.

The cheapest price for boiled crawfish recorded on the tracker is $3.49, while live crawfish are going for as low $2.99.

Check out the full results of the price index here.

