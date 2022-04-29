Crawfish Tracker: Prices taking another dive

BATON ROUGE - The capital area crawfish market saw another hefty dip in prices this week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish fell to about $4.48 per pound. The average cost of live crawfish was down to about $3.07.

It's the second week in a row that the crawfish tracker saw a drop of 30 cents or more in average cost.

The cheapest price for boiled crawfish recorded among polled restaurants was $3.49 per pound, and live crawdads were going for as little as $2.50.

Check out the full results of the price index here.