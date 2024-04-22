Covington man pleads guilty to felony charges in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

WASHINGTON - A Louisiana man pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Colby Purkel, 27, pleaded guilty to civil disorder. He and his father, Willard Purkel Jr., 51, were originally charged together on one count of civil disorder and several misdemeanors.

Court documents indicate that on Jan. 6 around 3 p.m. Colby Purkel joined a crowd of rioters on the east side of the U.S. Capitol, where the group entered by force as law enforcement were attempting to shut the doors.

Purkel and his fellow rioters were escorted outside once police gained control over the situation. After being ejected from the building, he illegally remained on Capitol grounds while authorities worked to clear the area.

Purkel and his father were later arrested in Louisiana in Nov. 2023.

Willard Purkel’s trial is yet to be scheduled while Colby Purkel will be sentenced on Aug. 1, 2024 by U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 1,385 individuals have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.