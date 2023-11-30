Two Covington men arrested on felony charges after participating in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON - Two Covington men were charged with a felony, civil disorder, for participating in the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C.

According to the FBI, father and son Willard Purkel Jr., 51, and Colby Purkel, 27, were a part of a crowd who entered the east side of the Capitol building and pushed against police officers attempting to prevent their entry.

Additionally, Willard Purkel climbed atop an armored truck before walking with his son to the west side of the building after the two were escorted out of the building. The Purkels and the rioters remained in this location as police attempted to clear the area.

Alongside the aforementioned felony, both men are charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.