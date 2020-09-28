COVID LATEST: Hospitalizations down slightly; 920 new cases reported this weekend

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 920 new cases, a total of 164,851. There were 21 additional deaths for a total of 5,283 statewide.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 557, and ventilator use fell to 85.

FRIDAY: The state is reporting 698 new cases, a total of 163,928. There were 21 additional deaths for a total of 5,262 statewide.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 570, and ventilator use fell to 86.

THURSDAY: The state is reporting 581 new cases for a total of 163,222. There were 16 additional deaths, a total of 5,241.

Hospitalizations dropped to 572, and ventilator use fell slightly to 92.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 440 new cases Wednesday, a total of 162,645 since March. There were seven additional deaths for a total of 5,225.

Hospitalizations rose to 592, and ventilator use dropped slightly to 94.

Another 4,070 were said to have recovered from the virus in the past week.

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 730 new cases for a total of 162,214. There were 11 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,218.

Hospitalizations fell to 571, and ventilator use rose slightly to 96.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 249 new cases Monday for a total of 161,462 since March. There were nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,207.

Hospitalizations fell to 587, and ventilator used dropped to 93.

SUNDAY: Hospitalizations and ventilator use dropped; New cases were at 928 for a total 161,219 coronavirus cases since March. More than 145,000 have recovered. There were 26 deaths reported Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total deaths in Louisiana from COVID-19 since March to 5,198.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday(9/27):

Ascension: 3,750 cases / 98 deaths

Assumption: 761 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 15,111 cases / 441 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,740 cases / 67 deaths

Iberville: 1,409 cases / 58 deaths

Livingston: 3,777 cases / 76 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,062 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 408 cases / 4 death

St. James: 808 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,471 cases / 119 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 908 cases / 41 deaths

West Feliciana: 756 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

