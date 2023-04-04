84°
Couple caught trying to shoplift $5K worth of merchandise from Bass Pro Shops with child in cart
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a couple who tried to leave Bass Pro Shops without paying for $5,000 worth of merchandise.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the two tried to sneak out of the store on March 28.
A security photo provided to help identify the shoplifters shows a child inside the couple's cart.
Anyone with information about the attempted theft should call (225) 665-5106.
