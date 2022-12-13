Counterfeit collection: Nearly $30M in illegal knockoffs stopped this year at NOLA ports

NEW ORLEANS - Nearly $30 million worth of counterfeit goods were seized at New Orleans area ports of entry in the first 11 months of 2022, the Customs and Border Patrol said on Tuesday.

The local field office is on continuous lookout for bogus items -- with knockoffs of luxury clothing and electronics making up the bulk of what is confiscated. Imitations of Louis Vuitton and Gucci handbags and Coach and Saint Laurent purses are among this year's haul.

Much of the merchandise originated from China, officials said.

“Counterfeit goods are poor quality products that cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year while robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues,” said Steven Stavinoha, New Orleans Director of Field Operations. “CBP officers throughout my field office remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling, taking profits from organized crime, and helping protect our communities from potentially hazardous knockoffs.”

Knockoffs are widely available for online purchase, with profits often making their way to organized crime syndicates.

To report suspected counterfeits, visit CBP’s online e-Allegations portal or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.