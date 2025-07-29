96°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early Tuesday
BATON ROUGE — The coroner identified a man who was hit and killed by a garbage truck on Airline Highway early Tuesday morning.
Travis Weams, 48, was hit and killed on Airline Highway near the state fairgrounds Tuesday.
Airline Highway southbound shut down for hours after the crash.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, St. George Fire Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the scene.
Trending News
The road was shut down between Industriplex and Manchac Park Lane for hours, but was reopened around 9 a.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 the Classroom: Students in Iberville Parish learning with AI
-
Two people injured in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early...
-
Deputies arrest two men, teenager accused of early morning vehicle break-ins at...
-
State Trooper arrested on domestic violence charge, allegedly battered woman while drunk