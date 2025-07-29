Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early Tuesday

BATON ROUGE — The coroner identified a man who was hit and killed by a garbage truck on Airline Highway early Tuesday morning.

Travis Weams, 48, was hit and killed on Airline Highway near the state fairgrounds Tuesday.

Airline Highway southbound shut down for hours after the crash.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, St. George Fire Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the scene.

The road was shut down between Industriplex and Manchac Park Lane for hours, but was reopened around 9 a.m..