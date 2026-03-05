EBRSO: Mom arrested after kindergartner brings pink handgun to Baton Rouge elementary school

BATON ROUGE - A kindergartner brought a handgun to school after her mom put it in her backpack on Thursday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

EBRSO said Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet elementary school administrators found a pink Glock handgun containing 10 rounds of ammunition in the child's backpack after she showed it to another student.

A message to FLAIM parents said that a student saw the weapon and immediately reported it to the classroom teacher.

The student told school personnel that her mother, Vannicea McCray, 36, had placed the gun in her backpack before leaving the house. According to EBRSO, McCray put the gun in the side pocket of the child's backpack and forgot to retrieve it before her child left.

During an investigation, the child said she moved it from the side pocket to the inside of the backpack on the way to school.

McCray was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

School leaders included that there is a strict no-tolerance policy and there will be "serious disciplinary consequences" for the child.