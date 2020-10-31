Cool weather is here to stay

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, it will be another chilly one with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Trick-or-treaters may need a light jacket with their costumes tonight. Sunday will be another beautiful fall day, with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.







Looking Ahead: Another re-enforcing shot of cool air will arrive on Sunday, with a passage of a cold front. This frontal boundary won't bring any precipitation with it. It could deliver some of the coolest air we've seen yet this fall season, with most local areas likely to reach the low 40s on Tuesday morning. A few locations could even reach the upper 30s.









The Tropics:





Tropical Depression 29 formed in the central Caribbean Sea this morning and has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Eta. Max winds are now at 40 mph, moving west at 15 mph. Eta is forecast to reach Central America as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night. It is not a threat to the local area at this time.



Tropical Storm Eta is the 28th named storm of the season, and now ties the 2005 record of most named storms in a season.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





