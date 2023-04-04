Latest Weather Blog
Companion Animal Alliance hosting 10th annual FurBall
BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance is pleased to announce the tenth annual FurBall Gala, their biggest fundraiser of the year.
The FurBall is taking place April 15 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.. FurBall 2023: Diamonds in the “Ruff” is the shelter’s highest-yielding fundraiser and will offer a bottle bar, entertainment, hors-d’oeuvres, an exciting show, and more!
This event benefits Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton Rouge Parish. Through money raised at FurBall, CAA is able to fund various shelter programs and essential animal care services for the East Baton Rouge community.
“FurBall has always been an event very close to our hearts," said Development Director for CAA, Morgan Talutto. "We can’t wait to see everyone have a great time for an amazing cause at our 10th-anniversary celebration of FurBall! We have a lot of exciting things planned for this year and we hope to raise a record-breaking amount of donations for CAA."
“We love to see people in ball gowns and tuxedos jump to the floor in excitement to pet dogs. An event like FurBall is truly one-of-a-kind, and we love to see new faces enjoying Baton Rouge’s premier pet-friendly gala. It’s an awesome way to enjoy yourself while helping to improve the lives of animals in the Baton Rouge area.”
FurBall 2023 will also feature a string quartet, open bar, and pet daycare facilities during the event.
FurBall is a 21+ event and a valid ID must be shown. Tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available on furballbr.org.
