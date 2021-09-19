79°
Coast Guard calls off search for missing 9-year-old boy

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard has recovered a body that they believe to be a 9-year-old boy who was last seen swimming off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said the boy and a 28-year-old male were last seen getting into the water near Gulf Resort Beach in Panama City around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

Divers recovered bodies that matched both of the descriptions and called off the search around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Names have been released yet. 

