79°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard calls off search for missing 9-year-old boy
NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard has recovered a body that they believe to be a 9-year-old boy who was last seen swimming off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon.
The Coast Guard said the boy and a 28-year-old male were last seen getting into the water near Gulf Resort Beach in Panama City around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
Divers recovered bodies that matched both of the descriptions and called off the search around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
Trending News
Names have been released yet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors help with debris pickup despite damages to home
-
Two dead in triple-shooting during family gathering in New Roads
-
Amazon hopes to bring jobs, business to the capital area with new...
-
BR mayor meets with feds in New Orleans to view storm aftermath
-
BRPD officer hit by drunk driver back home nearly a month later