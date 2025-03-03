City officials will be updating traffic signals throughout this week

BATON ROUGE - City officials will be updating traffic signals throughout the parish this week, which may cause delays for your morning commutes.

Officials said mechanics will be working on multiple signals' firmware at a time and the updates should take no longer than ten minutes for each.

The lights will be in flash mode while the teams are at work.

No schedule was provided for the updates, but city officials said they would affect the lights that malfunctioned Friday afternoon.

Keep possible delays in mind as you plan your morning commutes this week.