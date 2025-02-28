Latest Weather Blog
Traffic signals in flash mode around Baton Rouge Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Friday afternoon traffic around Baton Rouge is causing serious delays.
The City-Parish says about 45 locations have been affected by an electronic malfunction and are currently in flash mode.
The city says it has eight crews out at several locations working to correct the problem, starting with the highest-traffic areas.
- Acadian @ Government Acadian @ Acadian Center
- Brightside @ Lee
- Burbank @ Lee
- Choctaw @ Oak Villa
- Essen @ I-10
- Essen @ I-12
- Coursey @ Market
- Highland @ Lee
- Highland @ Burbank-Siegen
- Government @ Jefferson
- Jones Creek @ Shenandoah
- Nicholson @ Burbank
- Jefferson @ Goodwood
- South Blvd @ East
- South Blvd @ Eddie Robinson
- Foster @ Choctaw (fixed)
- Florida @ River Rd (fixed)
- Perkins @ College (fixed)
- Perkins @ Quail (fixed)
Trending News
Estimated restoration time for all signals to be back up and working properly is approximately 2 hours.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Days after officer pepper sprayed crowd at Port Allen event, police department...
-
Hundreds of weather forecasters fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts
-
Man arrested for homicide after one dead in Wednesday night shooting on...
-
Kenner man accused of multiple financial crimes arrested, booked in to Assumption...
-
Man found guilty for running a 'large drug operation' in Pointe Coupee...
Sports Video
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball falls to No. 20 Alabama 88-85 in...
-
No. 5 LSU softball loses their first game of the year to...
-
Both Zachary High basketball teams are making a run to a state...
-
REPORT: Saints leaning towards keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025
-
No. 3 LSU defeats Dallas Baptist 7-3 on Wednesday night in first...