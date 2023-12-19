48°
Circle K offering 30 cents off per gallon for limited time Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Need a refuel before heading off for the holidays? Circle K is hosting a Louisiana Day Pop-Up which will see prices drop as much as 30 cents per gallon.
Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., participating Circle K locations will take 30 cents off the marked gas price. This promotion is running at Circle K locations in Baton Rouge.
Additionally, gas station customers will receive 50% off hot food between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
