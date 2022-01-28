Latest Weather Blog
Cincinnati celebrates Joe Burrow with Bengals-themed king cake
CINCINNATI - Ohio football fans are adopting Louisiana culture as the Joe Burrow-led Bengals head into the AFC Championship game Sunday with hopes of making the Super Bowl.
Busken Bakery in Cincinnati added the 'King of the Jungle' cake to their menu ahead of the big game. The confection even includes its own version of the traditional plastic baby, dubbed "Baby Joey."
Geaux Cincy! Championship weekend is here, and we couldn’t be more jazzed! ??????— Busken Bakery (@BuskenBakery) January 28, 2022
King of the Jungle Cakes featuring Baby Joey are in stores now. pic.twitter.com/FmeLK5IZct
Burrow, an Ohio transplant who led the LSU Tigers to a perfect season in 2019, recently ended the Bengals' 30-year drought without a playoff win and now has a chance to bring Cincinnati to Super Bowl in just his second year as a pro.
Trending News
The Bengals will take on the Chiefs Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kansas City.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadly shooting reported at gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight
-
Baton Rouge organization does their part to help a country in need
-
'Construction is imminent' in portion of EBR flood reduction project
-
BRPD hosts anti-crime walk in an effort to reduce rising violence
-
Private ditch that provided drainage filled in, neighbor now worried over flooding...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops needs a team effort to win
-
Tiger baseball coach Jay Johnson talks season prep
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Southern women keep rolling, down Valley 67-58
-
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state