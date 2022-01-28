51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cincinnati celebrates Joe Burrow with Bengals-themed king cake

1 hour 28 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, January 28 2022 Jan 28, 2022 January 28, 2022 3:58 PM January 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nick Perlin
Busken Bakery

CINCINNATI - Ohio football fans are adopting Louisiana culture as the Joe Burrow-led Bengals head into the AFC Championship game Sunday with hopes of making the Super Bowl. 

Busken Bakery in Cincinnati added the 'King of the Jungle' cake to their menu ahead of the big game. The confection even includes its own version of the traditional plastic baby, dubbed "Baby Joey." 

Burrow, an Ohio transplant who led the LSU Tigers to a perfect season in 2019, recently ended the Bengals' 30-year drought without a playoff win and now has a chance to bring Cincinnati to Super Bowl in just his second year as a pro. 

Trending News

The Bengals will take on the Chiefs Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kansas City. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days