Chilly mornings return this week

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies overnight will allow for plenty of cooling to occur. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Monday, you'll need a jacket in the morning as you head out the door. High temperatures will warm to around 70 under sunny skies.







Looking Ahead: High pressure is taking control of our weather behind today's cold front. This will lead to clear, sunny skies for the next five days. High temperatures will gradually warm through out the week, eventually rising close to 80 by Saturday. Our next chance for rain may not arrive until the beginning of the following week.







Hurricane Iota:







Hurricane Iota has begun rapid intensification and will continue to do so as it tracks towards Central America. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Iota strengthening into a category 4 hurricane before making landfall late Monday. The forecast track is unfortunately very similar to Eta’s track. This means those same areas in Nicaragua and Honduras are going to take another significant hit.





