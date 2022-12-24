Child found in freezing water on Christmas Eve; wandered away from parent during camping trip

CENTRAL - A four-year-old who got lost during a hiking trip with his father Saturday ended up in freezing-cold water.

According to the Central Police Department, the boy was found in a body of water along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The call, initially came into the police department just shy of 3 pm.

"The father called our phone." says Corcoran

The report, came after the child had been missing for about an hour. Shortly after, Central police, the Central fire department, EBRSO, St George Fire Department, and other first responders surrounded the premises of the park and began looking for the young child.

Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the boy wandered away from his father and went missing for nearly 40 minutes before he was found by first responders.

"He walked away from him on the trails, lost contact with him and couldn't find him."

A fire fighter located the child in the water before jumping in and retrieving him from the water which was located right off of one of the parks bigger trails.

"We don't know if he fell in or jumped in."

Both the boy and his father were taken to a hospital where the boy remains in critical condition.

"All we can do is pray for him at this point, and hope, he's okay." says Chief Corcoran.

After asking Corcoran what the father demeanor was like during the initial stages of the investigation, he said, "he was visibly upset."

Corcoran says its unknown of the child has a mother, but says the father is staying with the child at the hospital.

The current condition of the child is still unknown, but initial responses indicated critical conditions

"The water is probably ten degrees."

We asked if anyone else had been out on the trails, but Central police said with the amount of first responders out on the scene, to was difficult to tell who else could have been there.

Knowing the cold front we're seeing now, we asked Corcoran if he found it weird that the father took the four year old out in these conditions, he said:

"If you don't know anything about the weather, I wouldn't recommend it at all. It's not a good idea." says Corcoran.

The investigation is being turned over to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story.