Chasing chickens in Mamou on Mardi Gras

MAMOU - The Courir de Mardi Gras tradition lives on in Evangeline Parish.

Men in colorful costumes and masks travel around town on horseback making stops where they collect ingredients for the gumbo.

The Mardi Gras event has been happening for decades passed on from family to family. Tuesday's celebration proved to be especially muddy.

A parade of people follows the Mardi Gras in cars and four-wheelers as the colorfully-dressed men trot around town and chase chickens.

"We come to celebrate Mardi Gras every year in Mamou - the big Mamou," said Brock Vidrine of Grand Prairie, La.

Following the run, there's a big celebration in Mamou where that gumbo is enjoyed.