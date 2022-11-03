Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 9 NFL | 10 CFB

BATON ROUGE - What a weekend we have coming up in both college football, and the NFL. Lots of top 10 matchups. Games that could have a lot of impact in terms of seeding and bowl games. This weeks Best Bet$:

1. Notre Dame Moneyline

I am going with Notre Dame again. Last week they showed that Syracuse was fraudulent,

beating them at home. This week they are going to do the same in South Bend.

The Irish will beat undefeated Clemson. The Tigers have been narrowly escaping games against bad ACC teams. They probably should have lost to both Syracuse and Wake Forest. This week is where they will finally fall. The Irish are four-point underdogs at home. I am taking the moneyline. I think Marcus Freeman gets his biggest win of his young career.

2. Tennessee +8

The Vols are ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998. They head to Athens, for the biggest game of the week facing off against defending champs Georgia. I've said it for the past month, Hendon Hooker is my Heisman. And while Georgia probably will win, I think Tennessee keeps it to one score... The Vols at least have to keep it close so they have a shot at making it to the College Football Playoffs. To be honest, I could even see them winning on Saturday, it feels like a team of destiny.

3. LSU +13.5

Now over to the coach that used to be the head man at Notre Dame...And we all know the job Brian Kelly has done for this LSU team. I don't think they will win on Saturday, but I do believe they will compete and cover. Right now they are 13 and a half point dawgs. Death Valley will be rocking on Saturday night. Kelly and his staff will have the Tigers ready to play.

4. OVER: 49.5 Seahawks at Cardinals

Finally over in the NFL, a matchup between two of the best offenses in the league and two of the worst defenses... You know what that means, I'm taking the points. And while the Cardinals and Seahawks didn't score a lot in their first meeting, they both have been firing on all cylinders offensively the past two weeks. Geno Smith has been the biggest surprise in the league, and Kyler Murray and the Cards are going to have to keep up to have a shot.

5. Chargers -5

The last pick we have is a road favorite in the Los Angeles Chargers at the Falcons. I believe the Falcons are going to come back down to earth. While the Chargers have been hanging around with lesser teams all season, they just have way too much talent to lose this one. I think Herbert and the Chargers get the job done.