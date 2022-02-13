Channel 2's Best Bet$ Super Bowl: NFL

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and what a time to have mobile sports betting in Louisiana. I am going to give you my picks for the Big Game. This season we are trying to end the season on a high night with a record of 80-61-4.

1. Bengals +4

I am not betting against Joe Burrow again... The guy knows how to win tough playoff games. But this pick also has to do more with the Bengals defense. During the first two games in the postseason, they held their opponents to under 20 points. And two weeks ago against the Chiefs in the AFC title game, they had the best offense in the NFL to just 3 points in the second half to allow Burrow and company an opportunity to come back and win. I also think Stafford will throw a few costly interceptions.

2. Under 48.5

Two defenses playing at a really high level right now. The Rams held the 9ers to just 17 points last week, and we just talked about the Bengals defense. I think this will be a low scoring Super Bowl.

Special Bet$

Now with mobile sports betting, we have an opportunity for some fun bets. On Fan Duel I pick a few that I think could happen.

1. Burrow or Stafford rushing touchdown +300

2. Trey Hendrickson 1 sack, Joe Burrow 2 touchdown, and Ja'Marr Chase receiving touchdown.

3. Evan McPherson game winning field goal