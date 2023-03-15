66°
Channel 2's Best Bet$: March Madness Field of 64
BATON ROUGE - The best tournament in all of sports is officially here, and we got off to a solid start in March going 2-1 in our Conference Tournament Bet$.
To start the Big Dance I'm giving you four picks -- two Bracket Busters, the best game, and my NCAA Tournament Champion.
Bracket Buster:
1. No. 13 Iona over No. 4 UConn
2. No.13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia
Best Game: No. 7 Missouri over No. 10 Utah State
Champion: Houston