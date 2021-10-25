69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Changes made at Juvenile Detention Center after breakout

Sunday, October 24 2021
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge spokesman Mark Armstrong says changes have been made in procedures at the Juvenile Detention Center to keep workers safer. However, for safety reasons, he can not say what those changes are.

Armstrong also said they are still trying to find out how the inmates got a hold of the shank, a handmade weapon used to overpower three correctional officers during an escape earlier this month.

"I've been here since 1978, 42 years, and it's horrifying from time to time living here," Bertha Coates said.

74-year-old Coates lives right behind the detention center and has seen other escapes at the jail.

"I can't count, but this is not the first time, but I can remember vividly that this being the third," Coates said.

Coates explained there have been increased safety measures at the detention center in the past, and she is not convinced that these new measures will work.

"When stuff like that happens, you have to wonder how much longer of this you are going to have to keep on tolerating," Coates said.

The three correctional officers involved in the break-out suffered minor injuries. One officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

