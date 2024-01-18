53°
Central Police seize thousands of dollars, drugs during traffic stop on Hooper Road
CENTRAL - Police booked two people into jail after thousands of dollars and drugs were seized during a traffic stop Sunday evening.
The Central Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle with no license plate on Hooper Road near Joor Road Sunday. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana, as well as just over $4,000.
Officers said Deshane Chandler and Raelyn Chauvin were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for drug-related charges.
